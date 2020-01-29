The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Muhammad Sabo Nanono has stated that agricultural mechanization is key to achieving food sufficiency and job creation in Nigeria.

Nanono said this during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun in Government House, Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Breaking: Nigeria set for rice exportation-Agric minister

According to a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, the mechanization policy is expected to involve a full technology package transfer that will cover all stages, from agricultural production to industrial processing, packaging and marketing.

Nanono informed that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari would commence Agricultural Mechanization initiative in the next three to four months.

He said the programme will be private sector driven and that government would only create the enabling environment and offer assistance where necessary

While acknowledging cocoa production in Ogun State, Nanono stressed that the need to revive the cocoa industry in Nigeria.

“we must develop new cocoa varieties in Nigeria because the new cocoa varieties will yield in 2 1/2 years,’’ he said.

He reiterated that the programme would have service centers across the country, 140 processing centers, and it would enhance production, create more jobs and grow the nation’s Internally Generated Revenue.

In his speech, Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun emphasized that Ogun is the closest state to the biggest economically viable state- Lagos and also the food basket of the nation.

He informed that there is massive investment in capacity building especially in extension services, which aims at improving yields in farm products like cassava, maize, cotton, rice, among others. He further said that the State runs background checks for the extension service workers to ensure accountability and transparency.

