Zenith Bank Plc has introduced SME Digital Workshop to provide free digital training to business owners in a measure to improve its supports to local Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

The initiative, which is being organized in partnership with social media giant Facebook, will provide free training on how SMEs can use digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to grow their businesses.

Commenting on the initiative, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, noted that the SME ecosystem is a very important component of the Nigerian economy and the digital workshop is expected to assist participants optimally use digital channels to engage potential customers, market their products and increase sales.

The workshop is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, January 29th and Thursday, January 30th, 2020 by 08:30 a.m. at the following Zenith Bank branches: 23, Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos; 201, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Ilupeju, Lagos; and 2, Aromire Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Zenith Bank SME Digital Workshop is free for everyone. To register, send an email with the subject “Zenith Bank SME Digital Workshop” to smepartnership@zenithbank.com. The email should state the name of the participant and preferred venue of attendance.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS)

