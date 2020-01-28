The Commissioner for health in Plateau state, Dr. Ndam Lar, says the state government has concluded plans to establish six new hospitals and a world class medical laboratory to improve its healthcare indices.

Lar made the disclosure on Tuesday in Jos, during a familiarisation tour of some health facilities in the state.

The commissioner, while at the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos, said that funds for some of the uncompleted structures in the hospital were captured in the 2020 budget.

He said that the various projects, including the uncompleted medical laboratory would be completed, adding that the medical laboratory would meet international standard in term of vetting test results.

He said the government is working towards stocking the hospital with standard equipment such the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine and the Computed Tomography (CT) scan.

He further disclosed that the hospital would soon have an ultra-modern maternity complex.

Similarly at the Plateau state Hospital Management Board, Lar revealed that the government was working toward addressing the issue of inadequate manpower and out-of- stock drug syndrome in most of its general hospitals.

