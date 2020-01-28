Squeal to the crisis that rocked Plateau State Bokkos and Mangu local government area of the State in less than two weeks, Governor Simon Lalong has ordered the arrest of all Fulani leaders, community and village heads of the affected troubled communities.

Governor Simon Lalong



“I have changed, it is no longer business as usual, people cannot continue to die and we do nothing about it. Arrest all Ardos-Fulani leaders, community heads until they produce the killers.

“All community leaders should be in cell. Arrest them now, nobody is above the law. If they don’t produce the killers keep them in cell. Nobody has immunity except me and the Deputy Governor. This is my charge today, that all Ardos in the affected communities must be in cell.

Lalong stated this on Tuesday at Government House in Jos, during a stakeholders meeting involving all Village Heads, Security Chiefs, Clergymen and Community leaders in the State.



It would be recalled that last Sunday, unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits attacked Bokkos community of Kwatas, at about 9pm and killed over 13 persons.

The attack came few weeks after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed 12 people in neighboring Kulben village in Mangu local government area of the State.

