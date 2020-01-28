The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown its weight behind moves by its governorship candidate in Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, to approach the Supreme Court for a review of its judgement in the state governorship election petition.

Ihedioha

Rising from its 88th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday in Abuja, the party said that Ihedioha’s decision is in line with the party’s belief that justice must be done to reverse the miscarriage of justice by the apex court.

The PDP said Ihedioha is fighting a just course which all loyal party members must support to its logical conclusion, so that the court can right the wrong done to its candidate.

The party also at the meeting mandated federal legislators elected on its platform to have a review of the proposed reformation of the nation’s electoral process at the National Assembly.

Reading the communique after the meeting, party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party has mandated its senators and members of House of Representatives to begin immediately the amendment process of all electoral laws in such a way that will engender free, fair and credible electoral process in the country.

The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, during the meeting said: “If the 9th Assembly is concerned about growth of democracy in our country they should take urgent needful steps to save our democracy by making amendment of the Electoral Act a top priority.

“We are therefore calling on them to commence a comprehensive review of the Electoral Act immediately”.

Chairman of PDP Caucus in the NationalAssembly and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, promised to defend the party’s interest during electoral reform processes.

Abaribe said: “The National Assembly will resume tomorrow (today) and Mr. Chairman, we have taken note of what you have said about our working very hard on the Electoral reforms. Also, we’re taking note of every other thing that you have mentioned here today and I can assure you that the National Assembly will do the needful with regard to this legislation that are pending.

“In fact, they mover behind the last Amendment of the Electoral Act that would have put an end to all these problems that we have seen today is right here with us, the former chairman of INEC in the National Assembly.

“We want to let you know that we need your support. We need your support Mr. Chairman in that and this is a matter I think we will have to take when we are in a caucus not here, but the National Assembly is indeed in need your support, but I can reassure you that whatever we need to do to get the legislation done, we will surely do it”.

The party as well constituted a committee for the review of 2019 election and what transpired in order to be able to help in the agitation for electoral reforms.

The party also resolved that in line with its gender sensitive guidelines, in all electoral offices whether party offices or electoral offices, women should have at least 35% of offices that will be contested for.

The party commendeded its governors as the best governors in the country today.

“Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party are more functioning than governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and as such, our party expressed happiness with our governors that in view of the challenges they faced during their elections, all through the tribunal, to the Court of Appeal and to the Supreme Court, they still have the time to ensure that they work in line with the manifesto of our party”, said the National Publicity Secretary.

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election later this year, the party said it has put machinery in motion to reconcile warring faction and that the party has met with critical stakeholders in Edo State to ensure that they bury their hatchets where there are issues.

“With our faith in democracy not shaken despite all the provocative and frustrating antics of the ruling APC, the NWC has put a machinery in motion for active participation in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

“The first step is to put the party in order and ensure that members work as a family. We are therefore appealing to members of our party in Edo State particularly critical stakeholders to bury their differences, be selfless and put the party interest and victory as paramount”, said Secondus.

At the meeting were the party’s vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, governors of Oyo, Sokoto, Rivers, Cross River, Zamfara, Adamawa and Bauchi while Enugu State governor was represented by his deputy.

Meanwhile, church leaders in Imo State including bishops under the aegis of the Concerned Church Leaders Forum (CCLF) held an intercessory prayers over the recent Supreme Court judgement that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of the state and declared Hope Uzodinma as the governor.

Dr. Cosmos Ilechukwu, General Overseer, Charismatic Renewal Ministries (CRM), in a telephone chat with our correspondent at the weekend, said the prayer was to seek God’s intervention over the judgment which they described as a travesty of justice.

He said: “As leaders of the church, we are duty bound to speak out in the face of injustice and to pray for continued peace and unity in our land.”

On the highlights of the prayer, Ilechukwu said, ” basically we prayed that God should intervene in the case and do not allow anything that would degenerate into fracas in Imo State. We prayed that God being a God of justice, will allow justice to prevail in the matter.

“It is embarrassing that we live in this state, and we were involved in the election, people prayed and people did all they should do but at the end of the day, they just turned it upside down. So we are praying that God should intervene. There is nothing man can do.”

On the report that Ihedioha would be approaching the apex court to seek for review of the judgment, the co-convener of the CCLF said: “My expectation is that the Supreme Court will give a positive review. Anybody who looks at that judgment will know it is a travesty of justice. Let the Supreme Court do the needful.

“Let them be humble enough to rectify the anomaly and restore the man that won the election to office. The general public, and especially Imolites will like to know how the Supreme Court arrived at the decision which plants injustice.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

