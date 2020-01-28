Nigerian Export-Import Bank, NEXIM, in collaboration with Delta State Government has concluded plans to host a 3-Days Export Enlightenment and Engagement Forum, tagged Asaba 2020, from Tuesday, January 28th to Thursday 30th.

The forum is a deliberate and strategic step to boost economic growth in the South-South geopolitical zone. It is a core assigned official responsibility of NEXIM Bank to create international markets for local manufacturers, exporters of raw materials and made in Nigeria products, goods and services, among others.

Platinum Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, in the company of governors of the South-South States will officially declare the forum open at 9 am on Tuesday, 28th January 2020.

The forum shall hold at the Event Centre along High Court Road Asaba, the state capital. NEXIM Bank, is the organizer of the Forum in line with federal government policy on export promotion.

Delta born a management team member, Hon Stella Okotete, is the Executive Director – Business Development of NEXIM Bank.

Meanwhile, the Delta SEEFOR Project has assured prospective bidders for the development, Supply and installation of Taxpayer Electronic Data Base Management System ( EDMS) for the Delta state Board of Internal Revenue of Following the World Bank procedures to ensure transparency in the selection of the Successful bidders.

The project Coordinator, Mr Frank Apokwu who spoke to Journalists in Asaba on Monday, remarked that it was one of the important processes in the award of Contracts to Successful bidders, adding that upon completion of the bid opening, there would be bid evaluation in the next few days, as the state SEEFOR Project was highly committed to ensuring that the right thing was done by being throughout in handling everything concerning the bid.

In a related development, a team of private sector participants ( PSP) from Uvwie and Sapele Local Government Area paid a familiarization visit to the Project Coordinator, Mr Frank Apokwu in his office in Asaba.

The leader of the delegation, Comrade Lucky Ajekwu informed the project Coordinator that PSPS had worked with the SEEFOR in 2015 in the area of waste collection and disposal, adding that the SEEFOR had been rendering great Support to the PSPs in the state.

While appealing to the state government to assist the PSPS with the Provision of three Incinerators to be domiciled in the three Senatorial Districts of the state for the processing of wastes, Comrade Ajekwu pledged the body’s Support for the SEEFOR Project.



