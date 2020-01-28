As part of efforts to ensure that the welfare of workers in the Federal Capital Territory is priorities, the FCT Administration has commenced the payment of the new minimum wage.



Addressing Journalists in Abuja, the Director, FCT Treasury Department, Mr Ismaila Ishiaku, said the payment as approved by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, is effective from April 2019.

He disclosed that the as at second week of January, the minimum wage backlog arrears of N4 billion from April 2019 was also cleared.



“The minimum wage was to start, effective from April 2019 but its implementation began in December, and because the directive from the federal government came after we in the FCT had already paid the December salary (because we pay very early), we calculated arrears in the second week of January.



“We calculated the arrears from April to December. In other words, we have paid for December.



“So, we have paid the minimum wage from April to December last year, because the effective date for the new Minimum Wage based on the agreement with labour was April 2019.



“The arrears we cleared was about N4 billion. Now, we have also prepared the January salary with the minimum wage. So, FCT is on the move. There is no issue of backlog and the payment was not in installments. We paid everything at once.” He said

