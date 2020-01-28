Port Harcourt – The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has assembled a team of 15 athletes to fly the country’s flag at the 2020 African Wrestling Championships billed for Algiers,

According to a statement made available on Monday by the NWF Media Officer, Emeka Denner, the seven-day championship will hòld from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9 in the Algerian capital.

Blessing Oborududu (68kg), a 9-time African champion and world number 2 Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) headline the list made up of 10 female and five male wrestlers.

APC chieftain urges S’East governors to emulate S’West colleagues, establish security outfit



Also in the list are multiple African champions Aminat Adeniyi (62kg), Mercy Genesis (50kg), Amas Daniel (65kg), Emmanuel John (74kg) and Soso Tamarau (97kg).

World champion in Beach wrestling Blessing Onyebuchi (76kg); African champions Sunmisola Balogun (72kg); Bose Samuel (53kg); Bisola Makanjuola (59kg); Ebikewino Welson (57kg) and Ekerekeme Agiomor (86kg) also made the squad.

According to the statement, the wrestlers have been intensifying preparations for the tournament in close camps in Yenagoa and Akure.

“They will be accompanied to the African Championships by four coaches and four officials.

“The delegation, which will be led by the President of the NWF Daniel Igali, is expected to depart Nigeria on 5th February and arrive Algiers the next day via a Turkish Airline flight,’’ it stated.

It further stated that Team Nigeria would begin the competition at the tournament in Women Wrestling on Feb. 8, while their male counterparts will be in action a day after.

The Nigerian women, who are the defending champions in Women Wrestling at the African Championships, would be hoping to successfully claim the title for a record-extending nine times in a row.

Full List:

Women Wrestling

Mercy Genesis (50kg) Bose Samuel (53kg) Esther Kolawole (55kg) Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) Bisola Makunjuola (59kg) Aminat Adeniyi (62kg) Hannah Reuben (65kg) Blessing Oborududu (68kg) Sunmisola Balogun (72kg) Blessing Onyebuchi (76kg)

Men’s Freestyle

Ebikewenimo Welson (57kg) Amas Daniel (65kg) Emmanuel John (74kg) Ekerekeme Agiomor (86kg) Soso Tamarau (97kg)

Coaches/Officials

Happiness Burutu Victor Kodei Purity Akuh Joe Oziti Daniel Igali (NWF President) Umar Almu (NWF Sec. Gen.) Adam Kabir (Medical) Emeka Dennar (Media Officer) (NAN)

OAS/DOE/MZA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

