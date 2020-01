Former Chairman of then House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Fuel Subsidy probe, Mr. Farouk Lawan on Tuesday, told an Abuja High Court that his proposed witness lost his brother to Lassa fever in Kano state last Sunday.

Lawan who is facing bribery charge said : “My lord we are very much ready to open our defence today, however, late Sunday night, we received news that the sole witness of the defendant lost a brother to the dreaded Lassa fever that hit Kano city.

“My lord in the circumstance, regrettably, we are unable to go on to open our defence today.

“We are therefore constrained to plead with my noble lord to grant us a short adjournment because our sole witness is so devastated.”

