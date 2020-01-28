Kaduna State Government has vowed to sanction any Primary Health Care centres (PHCs) sabotaging the State Contributory Health Scheme.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni, stated this at a one-day workshop on the Kaduna State Contributory Health Scheme organised for Health Care providers held in Kafanchan on Tuesday.

The commissioner, who was represented by Dr Jonathan Gajere, the Deputy Director, Hospital Services in the state’s Ministry of Health, challenged the PHCs which had yet to offer 24 hours services, to brace up and work out modalities for the task ahead.

He said “the scheme, which is a replica of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), will automatically capture all civil servants in the state and private individuals interested to join.

“To this end, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the scheme thrives.

“The state government would therefore not entertain any form of sabotage.”

In a goodwill message, Mr Jona Akau, who represented the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Health Care Development Agency, tasked participants to put in their best during the training to scale up at their various facilities.

He said “the training would no doubt, equip participants with the prerequisite knowledge needed to make the programme a success.

“I urge participants to leverage on the opportunity provided to move the health sector in the state to its desired height.”

Aliyu Saidu, the Director General, Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA), said that the body saddled with the responsibility of enrolling beneficiaries, organised the workshop to acquaint participants on the operationalisation of the scheme and also to train them on their roles and responsibilities.

The director general, represented by the Head of Planning of KADCHMA, Mr Gideon Yakubu, said that the programme was holding

simultaneously across the three senatorial zones of the state.

He added that “the essence of creating the scheme by the state government two years ago was to ensure quality, affordable and equitable healthcare services to residents of the state without financial barriers in an effort to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

Mary Sako, a participant, applauded the organisers of the training, describing it as a step in the right direction.

She said that the training afforded the stakeholders in the health sector the opportunity to learn more on global best practices.

Participants who were drawn from about 68 PHCs across the eight local government areas of Southern Kaduna, were also trained on how to use the guidelines of the scheme to ensure its success.

(NAN)

