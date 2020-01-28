The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has generated not less than N3.4 Billion in twelve months from registration and renewals of vehicle licences, indicating a 22.46per cent increment from N2.6 billion recorded in 2018.

Addressing a press briefing in Abuja, the Acting Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, Mrs Alice Achu, said during the period under review, 104,969 vehicles were presented for registration and document renewals while 1,365 drivers were prosecuted for various traffic offences.

FCTA vows to protect health workers against assault

“The revenue generated between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 is put at N3,417,240,921.67.” She also disclosed that during the period, 16,361 vehicles were impounded for various infractions ranging from worn-out tyres, defecting lighting and signals, non-roadworthy vehicles, over loading and traffic light violation among others.

Also Achu said 1,721 motorcycles and 472 tricycles were impounded for violating the ban on the use of commercial motorcycle and restriction order to specific routes respectively in the Federal City Centre.

To enhance and promote safe society as well as mitigate the activities of ‘one chance’ within the city, she revealed that over 550 unpainted taxis were impounded within the city centre while 138 vehicles were arrested for parking infractions.

Speaking further, the acting Secretary said that due to high number of vehicles that failed the inspection test, the department made it mandatory for those wishing to renew their vehicle licence papers to undergo the computerised inspection in order to ensure safer roads in the territory.

“Out of the 103,919 vehicles that were inspected, 48,274 vehicles passed the test representing 46.45per cent of the total value while about 53.55per cent of the total vehicle inspected failed.”

She explained that the number of the vehicles that failed the test is higher due to a number of reasons including; Nigerians high patronage for fairly used vehicles ‘Tokumbo’ vehicles which according to her have one or more defects detected during the computerised inspections.

Others include; poor vehicle maintenance culture of most drivers and bad road networks in the suburbs.

Meanwhile, she also disclosed that during the twelve month period, the secretariat embarked on continued test running of the Train Services, Project management services for supervision of Lots 1A and 3 of Abuja Rail Mass Transit Project which is ongoing.

“During the period, the secretariat embarked on the following projects; Construction of Pedestrian Circulation system at Garki 1 and 11, Wuse 1 and 11, Maitama, Asokoro and Central Business Area.

“Construction of four more pedestrian bridges at Kitwe Street by Wuse Market, Lungi Barracks Maitama Extension, Kubwa by Arab Contractor Road and Dutse Bwari Road. Construction of access road barricading project at various locations along Lot 1A and 3 of Abuja rail Mass transit Project.

“The delivery of first set of Diesel Multiple Units (DMU) in the first quarter of 2020 will boost the regular operation of Rail Services covering Kubwa, Idu, Airport and Metro Stations.



“Procurement of Transaction Advisor for the supply of Rolling Stock and Operation of Abuja Rail Lots 1A and 3 Completion of Abuja Rail Mass Transit Phase 2 Addenduml1 and supply of Rolling Stock and :Depot Equipment including 3 year maintenance.” She said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

