A consultant on infectious diseases, Dr. Iorhen Akase, has called for holistic approach in curtailing the rampant outbreaks of Lassa fever in Nigeria.

Akase of the Department of Medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, made the call on Tuesday in an interview in Lagos.

The expert said that preventive measures coordinated across various sectors would help to prevent or reduce the magnitude of the outbreaks of the infectious disease.

“The population of Nigeria is expanding at an alarming rate, and the population exceeds our amenities. For example, a state like Lagos, the population is bigger than the provision of housing; bigger than the facility for the disposal of waste, bigger than facility for water provision and food safety.

“It is inevitable that rodents, who are the main carriers of Lassa fever and abide with us, will invade the homes.

“Until we are able to provide good housing where rats cannot come into the house to contaminate our food, until we are able to engage in good waste disposal because rodents are attracted to waste, until our water supply system is good; until all these are done, Lassa fever is here with us.

“There is no magic plan that can make Lassa fever go away. It is not about the health authorities bringing up policy and Lassa fever will go, it goes beyond that. Projections show that outbreaks would get worst in coming years,” Akase said.

He noted that towns were getting bigger in most countries due to population growth, saying that buildings were emerging where there were forests, thus forcing animals to migrate and increase human and rodent interaction.

“There are projections that show that by 2070, we are going to have double the numbers of Lassa fever cases that we have now, it will get worse till we get a vaccine.

“It is important that while the scientific community is still working on a vaccine and other issues about the virus survival, other preventive measures should be taken,” Akase said.

He urged the ministries of housing, agriculture, environment and finance to coordinate efforts to improve on the socioeconomic indices that contribute to Lassa fever outbreak in the country.

Akase said that improving on socio-economic indices such as housing, waste, climate, funds for projects would enable the country to mitigate and enhance its resilience against infectious diseases.

