Kano – Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Tuesday called on residents of the state to intensify prayers and maintain proper personal hygiene to avoid contracting Lassa fever.

The Emir, in a state-wide broadcast on Monday evening at his palace in Kano, expressed concern over the contagious nature of the disease, charging residents to ensure proper personal and environmental hygiene.

He further urged residents to clean their environment and take only clean food and drinks to stay protected from the disease.

The Emir ordered the residents to notify health professionals of any symptoms noticed in their community for prompt response and cautioned them against self medication or using of herbs.

Furthermore, the Emir prayed for the recovery of the infected persons, and repose of the souls of the patients that died as a result of the disease.

He commended the efforts of health officials in Kano for their rapid response and massive awareness campaign on the disease. (NAN)

