The Ebonyi state government says the introduction of N750 development levy in private schools is aimed at enhancing infrastructural development in the state.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state on Private Schools Development, Frank Onwe, stated this on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

According to him, school children in private schools from pre-nursery to post- primary are expected to pay development levy of N250 to government each academic term.

The governor’s aide said that the levy is an initiative of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) aimed at supporting the infrastructural development efforts of government.

“The N250 development levy is a token payment made to assist in the development of the state. The payment is predicated on the fact that government provides conducive environment where this learning takes place.

“If the environment is not conducive, learning will not take place; look at the infrastructural development going on in the state, good road network everywhere and where does government get money to do these things.

“Now, the proposal was made not by government but by the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools as a way of supporting the good work of the government. Government said if in your wisdom you thought it wise to assist us, we will gladly accept,” he said.

Onwe added that “so, it is an initiative of private proprietors themselves and government bought into it. So, if a child pays N250 only per term to support what government is doing why should some parents complain and have these parents complained that some private schools charge up to N120, 000 and parents still pay.

“Why do parents send their children to schools where they pay as high as between N100, 000 and N120, 000 and not to public schools where tuition is free?

“If a parent can graciously and willingly pay N120, 000 and he didn’t complain why such a parent would worry over a token levy of N250.”

