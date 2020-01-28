The current border closure by the federal government is yielding positive results in complementing government’s effort in the area of boosting local production and manufacturing, Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali Rtd. has said.

Ali stated this in Abuja at 2020 International customs day tagged “Customs fostering sustainability for people, prosperity and planet”

According to him “the ongoing border drill in collaboration with other security agencies is renewing opportunities that exists within the agricultural, economic and manufacturing sectors among others.

“This opportunities have stimulated more economic more economic activities as farmers are enjoying unprecedented patronage, farms are being expanded and job opportunities provided,”

Rolling out some of the achievements of the service in the preceding year, Ali said the service has been able to intercept illicit cash flows through airports and other trade endangered areas.

He added that the Service generated N1.34 trillion in 2019, the figure which exceeded the N937bn target of the federal government by N404bn.

Speaking on the essence of the Customs day celebration, he said it was a day to look back at the contributions of the service in the previous year and subsequent projections for the new year, and also recognize those who have contributed exception ally towards achieving the statutory mandate of the Customs.

Asked about the targeted revenue for the Customs service for 2020, he said that very soon the service will announce it’s targeted revenue for this year.

He assured that the Customs service will collaborate with all stakeholders in achieving a free, safe and secure movement of goods and persons across Nigeria’s borders.

Earlier in his speech, the Secretary-General of the World Customs Organization, Dr Kunio Mikuriya says Customs all over the world must ensure “Expeditious implement of the WCO the framework of standards on cross-border and e-commerce as well as reduce the impact of counterfeiting and piracy to prevent unfair competition and create enable an environment where innovation and creativity will thrive.”

He added that the choice of these years theme was informed by the organization’s desire to serve humanity through secured borders, ensure prosperity by reducing trade barriers as well as protect the planet by ensuring it’s sustainability for future generations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

