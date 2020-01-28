Justice Okoh Abang on Tuesday slightly varied the bail conditions granted to former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is standing trial over N2billion alleged fraud.

Justice Abang said while ruling on an application for variation brought by Maina counsel Afam Osigwe that the court has jurisdiction to revisit its earlier order on bail granted the defendant.

However, he noted that the defendant is living outside the country and has since moved members of his family to Dubia , the United Arab Emirates . He also observed that Maina only come to country through Niger Republic at night.

Justice Abang said that to completely vary the previous bail conditions would mean allowing the defendant to abscond from trial because he did not respond to averments by the prosecution that he will jump bail and leave the country.

However, the court reduced the bail sum from N1bn to N500m .

But Maina still need a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who will accompany him to court on every sitting to stand surety for him. The surety must sign an attendance register that the court will keep with the court clerk.

The surety must have property either in Asokoro, Maitama, Wuse 11, Kamtanpe, areas of Abuja.

Maina was initially granted a N1bn bail on November 25, 2019, with two sureties in like sum of N500m each .

The defendant has been in custody of National Correctional Centre, Kuje, Abuja due to his failure to meet up with his bail conditions.

