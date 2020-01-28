The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Dr. Kingsley Obiora and Prof. Adeola Akande as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) respectively.

Both requests were contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and dated January 16 and December 24, 2019, respectively.

Also appointed was Uche Onwude as a member of the NCC board of.

President Buhari in a letter requesting the confirmation of Obiora as CBN deputy governor wrote: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (establishment) Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Dr. Kingsley Obiora for confirmation as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

In a separate letter seeking the confirmation of the NCC nominees, Buhari wrote: “In accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed two names of nominees as chairman and member of the governing board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“The nominees are Prof. Adeolu Akande (south west) as chairman, and Uche Onwude (south east) as member of the NCC board.”

In a related development, the Senate on Tuesday received a request for the confirmation of Capt. Musa Nuhu as the director-general for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The request was contained in another letter dated January 7 and read during plenary.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 8, Part IV of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (establishment) Act, I hereby write to request for a confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Capt. Musa Nuhu as the director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Capt. Nuhu is a reputable airline pilot and aviation safety expert with well over 30 years of cognate working experience in the aviation industry. A copy of his curriculum vitae is attached herewith.

“In view of the strategic importance of the NCAA as the regulator of the civil aviation industry, I wish to request for the expeditious consideration and confirmation of Capt. Nuhu as the substantive director-general of NCAA.”

