The management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has warned against the spate of attacks on its staff by customers.

The company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Oyebode Fadipe, gave the warning in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He described the frequent resort to attacks on members of staff by certain members of the public as unfortunate and worrisome.

According to Fadipe, such attacks were capable of impacting negatively on the company’s commitment to deliver quality service to electricity customers.

He stated that the Niger state Police Command, Minna, had launched a manhunt for a customs officer, over his attempt to shoot two staff of AEDC last week, while lawfully going about their duties in Bosso area of the state.

“The man is widely believed to be a superintendent in the Nigeria Customs from where he may have obtained the pistol with which he threatened to shoot the AEDC staff for disconnecting electricity supply to his house last Friday,” Fadipe said.

According to him, the officer threatened to shoot the AEDC staff if they fail to restore his electricity supply that was disconnected over an outstanding debt of N227, 777. 06.

“The company is also reacting to the series of attacks on some of its staff in Ado, Nasarawa and Jikwoyi in the Federal Capital Territory last week.

“The incident included two female staff and these victims were taken to the hospital, but have since been discharged after they were treated for the injuries inflicted on them by their attackers,” Fadepe added.

He said that while the AEDC would continue to hold its staff accountable for good customer service, it would not hesitate to work with relevant law -enforcement agents within its franchise area to check impediments of their duties.

“This is to ensure that customers or other members of the public who resort to self help or choose to take the laws into their hands are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Attacking AEDC staff is not a trait of civil relationship and must be discouraged through every legal means available,” he warned.

