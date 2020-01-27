The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) management said the institution has been nominated for the prestigious “Top 100 Achievements 2020” award by the United Kingdom-based International Achievements Forum.

According to Unilorim Bulletin issued on Monday, the award was contained in a letter conveyed to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, dated Jan. 13, 2020, and signed by the Forum’s Programme Coordinator, Ms Ellen Clarke

The publication observed that the award was an unmistakable endorsement of the varsity glowing reputation as a renowned citadel of learning and culture.

Quoting Clarke, the bulletin said that the decision to confer the award on the University was informed by “its undeniable excellent contributions to the growth of science and education.

“The letter, explained that the award was specifically informed by the University’s demonstrated significant advancements in educational management and education services standard, and efficient international collaborations among its peers at local and international levels.

“We thoroughly select nominees and the University of Ilorin was short-listed according to the data from several sources.

“Our analytical department studied materials from various professional conferences, forums, and expos, activities of scientific and professional unions, international funds and associations, industry ratings, the information in media and social media, personal recommendations and expert polls before arriving at the decision,” it said.

The publication explained that the Achievements Forum Award is recognised by 54 countries of the world due to a sound combination of global collaboration, substantial communications and business results.

It disclosed that the award would be formally presented to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the famous Institute of Directors, London, United Kingdom.

Reacting to the development, the Director of Corporate Affairs, Unilorin, Mr Kunle Akogun, said that the latest award to the university did not come as a surprise.

He stated that Unilorin has paid its due in the promotion of all-round education and value-adding research endeavours in the country.

Akogun commended the United Kingdom-based agency for recognising excellence, institutional stability and high performance obtainable at the University, which, he said, is fast becoming Nigeria’s most internationalised institution of higher learning.

