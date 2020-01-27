As the Senate resume plenary on Tuesday after its Christmas and New Year break, expected to top its agenda is the Constitution review.

Also expected are a number of pending constitution amendment related bills such as the review of the consideration of the Hate Speech and the Social Media Bills.

The Daily Times recalls that before the Christmas break, the Senate had put in place machinery to constitute the Constitution Amendment Committee that will kick-start the amendment in line with the yearnings of different sections of the country.

Pending bills by senators include; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 109), Senator Baba Kaita Ahmad (Katsina North), Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 75), Senator Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North) and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 48), Senator Rose Oko (Cross River North).

Others are Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 184), Senator Uche Ekwunife (Anambra Central), Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 204), Senator Gabriel Suswam (Benue North East),

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 218), Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Ekiti North) and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 240), Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West).

The rest are Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 247), Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central)., Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill 2019 (SB.74) By Sen. Gyang, lstifanus Dun (Plateau North) and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 259) By Sen. Bamidele, Micheal Opeyemi (Ekiti Central).

It is also expected that the Senate will give utmost consideration to the amendment of the Electoral Act.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan had earlier insisted that action should be taken on Electoral Act amendment before 2023 elections.

