Nigerians have reacted to Justice Yusuf Halilu’s verdict via their twitter handle,



Maryam Sanda opinions in this case matters as well, human rights are women right, her husband mis behaved she stapped him out of anger without knowing, he died & you're now blaming her. Put yourselves in her shoes arewa Twitter. — R(a)HaM(a)❤ (@Forever_Rayyan) January 27, 2020

I feel bad for Maryam sanda plus why are Boko Haram members still being rehabilitated? Given good food, juice and even water???? Why?????? — Ola Of Lagos (@ItsHimOlaa) January 27, 2020

Maryam Sanda to die by hanging, that’s how the law should work, no justice for the wicked. — Barrister Bayo Olalekan! (@Malcom__A) January 27, 2020

But then “Hanging is 2nd to the worst way of execution” there are many ways to kill "Maryam Sanda" peacefully!!! pic.twitter.com/i4EnA9xtjo — Too Halal for You🌚 (@Ya_Abdool) January 27, 2020

If My wife should ever kill me and has a baby of mine please don't kill her

Even if she doesn't have a baby leave everything to God

What happened to Maryam Sanda is heartbreaking 💔

Y'all will still be judged on the day of judgment 🤦🏼‍♂️ — вέĻĻόţέέ (@btbringim) January 27, 2020

