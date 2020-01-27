A federal high court in Abuja has through Justice Yusuf Halilu found Maryam Sanda, guilty of killing her husband, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello in 2017 and sentenced her to death by hanging.

Bello, son of Haliru Mohammed Bello, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, was stabbed to death with bottle in November, 2017.

Maryam Sanda, alleged husband killer knows fate today

Recall that police had charged her with culpable homicide in November 2017 and are seeking the death penalty in the two-count charge.

Police said she did so with “absolute intent to kill” him. But the accused pleaded not guilty to the crime. After several attempts, Ms Sanda secured bail with the conditions including an undertaking from her father to produce her in court till the end of the trial.

But today, Monday 27th, 2020, Court found her guilty as charged and sentenced her to death by hanging.

Details later:

