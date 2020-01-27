Justice Abubakar Kultigi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory FCT on Monday reserved his ruling on the bail applications filed by former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Mohammed Adoke till Thursday January 30.



Equally reserved for same day January 30 are the rulings on the bail applications filed by A.. Aliyu the second defendant and Rasky Gbinigie the third defendants.

Court remands Adoke, 2 others in EFCC custody



The defendants were remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week’s Friday after they pleaded not guilty to 42 -count charge bordering on Malabu oil fraud.

Justice Kultigi fixed January 30 for ruling after the defendants lawyers made out cases for their bails stating that the allege offences are bailable.

But the prosecution counsel vehemently opposed the bail applications on the ground that they will jump bail.



Details later…

