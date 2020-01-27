Holders Manchester City served up an attacking masterclass as they thrashed Fulham 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, with Gabriel Jesus scoring twice within three second half minutes.

Any hopes of Championship side Fulham causing an upset at the Etihad Stadium were dented in less than six minutes after captain Tim Ream received his marching orders.

This was for dragging down Brazilian striker Jesus inside the penalty area.

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan converted the resulting penalty kick for his fifth Manchester City goal of the campaign, before Bernardo Silva made it 2-0 for the hosts.

Phil Foden slid the ball across the edge of the box to Silva, who made a sharp turn before driving the ball past Fulham goalkeeper

Marek Rodak into the bottom right corner.

Manchester City continued to carve open Fulham in the second half, with substitute Raheem Sterling striking the crossbar from close range on the hour mark.

The game was eventually put to bed by Jesus, who scored two headed goals in quick succession to take his tally to 16 goals across all competitions this season.

