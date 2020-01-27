A housewife, Saratu Oluwafemi, 49,who allegedly poured boiling water on her daughter-in-law’s stomach, on Monday appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun.

The police charged Oluwafemi, with endangering life and conducting herself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

READ ALSO: Man kills wife with hoe in Niger



She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in 2018 at No. 50, Akogun Street, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi alleged that the defendant poured hot water on Abiodun Adebayo, 27, thereby causing her to sustain severe burns on her abdomen.

He added that the defendant conducted herself in a manner that may likely cause the breach of public peace when she maliciously boiled water and poured on Adebayo.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 249(d) and 335 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Odin, 2002.

Mr Matins Awe, the defence counsel, who applied for bail for his client in the most Liberal term, pledged that his client would not jump bail, and would produce reliable sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like amount.

Olatunji ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction and their addresses must be verified by the Prosecutor.

She adjourned the case until Feb 20,for hearing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

