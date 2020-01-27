There are more than 2,700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 80 deaths in China.
Across China, 15 cities with a combined population of over 57 million people have been placed under full or partial lockdown.
Worldwide concern is mounting about the rate of transmission, with Chinese health officials saying the virus can be spread before any symptoms appear.
Here’s a rundown of how many cases are in each Chinese province:
Hubei (includes Wuhan): 1,423, including 76 deaths
Guangdong: 146
Zhejiang: 128
Henan: 128, including 1 death
Chongqing: 110
Hunan: 100
Beijing: 68
Anhui: 70
Shandong: 63
Sichuan: 69
Shanghai: 53, including 1 death
Guangxi: 46
Jiangxi: 48
Fujian: 35
Jiangsu: 47
Hainan: 22
Shaanxi: 22
Liaoning: 22
Yunnan: 19
Heilongjiang: 21, including 1 death
Tianjin: 14
Hebei: 18, including 1 death
Shanxi: 22
Gansu: 14
Inner Mongolia: 11
Guizhou: 7
Jilin: 6
Ningxia: 4
Xinjiang: 5
Qinghai: 4
