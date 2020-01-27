There are more than 2,700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 80 deaths in China.

Across China, 15 cities with a combined population of over 57 million people have been placed under full or partial lockdown.

After 5 years Dr Sid, Simi’s marriage crashes

Worldwide concern is mounting about the rate of transmission, with Chinese health officials saying the virus can be spread before any symptoms appear.

Here’s a rundown of how many cases are in each Chinese province:

Hubei (includes Wuhan): 1,423, including 76 deaths

Guangdong: 146

Zhejiang: 128

Henan: 128, including 1 death

Chongqing: 110

Hunan: 100

Beijing: 68

Anhui: 70

Shandong: 63

Sichuan: 69

Shanghai: 53, including 1 death

Guangxi: 46

Jiangxi: 48

Fujian: 35

Jiangsu: 47

Hainan: 22

Shaanxi: 22

Liaoning: 22

Yunnan: 19

Heilongjiang: 21, including 1 death

Tianjin: 14

Hebei: 18, including 1 death

Shanxi: 22

Gansu: 14

Inner Mongolia: 11

Guizhou: 7

Jilin: 6

Ningxia: 4

Xinjiang: 5

Qinghai: 4

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

