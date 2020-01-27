Gunmen on Saturday, attacked vehicles conveying travellers, who alighted at Rigasa railway station in Kaduna, injured some of them and abducted several others.

According to reports, the passengers had arrived the train station from Abuja at about 8pm when they were attacked by the gunmen. The abductors have since contacted the families of their victims and are asking for N20 million ransom.

A similar incident took place at the train station on Friday January 24th.

Confirming the fresh attack, the spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the command is already investigating the matter. (LIB)

