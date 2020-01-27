For Nigeria to fully unlock it’s full potentials, huge investments must be made in the area of education and skills acquisition across the country, Senior special assistant to the president on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has said.

According to her, the best economies in the world have a track record of investing heavily in education and skills acquisition, of which her office is already implementing in the country.

NSE highlights solutions to drive capital market in achieving SDGs



Adefulire stated this at the 2020 international day for education which had the theme “Learning for People, Planet, Prosperity and Peace”



” 2020 marks the decade of action to achieve the different target of the Sustainable Development Goals.

As such, we are collaborating with all government agencies and the private sector to ensure that we invest heavily on education and skills acquisition so as to boost our economic gains.



“Statistics also has shown that out of the 10. Million out of school children in Nigeria, about 60 per cent of them are girls.



“This is why government is committed in achieving the SDG goal 4 of inclusive and equitable education and lifelong learning for all to achieve economic and national Development,” she explained.



She added her office is in partnership with both government and private agencies to ensure that education is made a priority, as it is the only way to birth new ideas and innovations that can fast track growth and development.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

