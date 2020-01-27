Justice Abubakar Kultigi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday reserved ruling on the bail applications filed by the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke until January 30.

The court also fixed the ruling on the bail applications filed by A. Aliyu the second defendant and Rasky Gbinigie, the third defendant until same January 30.

The three defendants were remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week Friday after they pleaded not guilty to a 42 -count charge bordering on the Malabu Oil fraud.

Justice Kultigi fixed January 30 for ruling after the defendants lawyers moved their applications and made out cases for their bail. But, the prosecution counsel opposed the bail application on the ground that they will jump bail.

While urging the court to admit Adoke to bail, his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozkhome (SAN) told the judge that the application is supported with 10 exhibits and a written address.

The counsel urged the court to grant Adoke bail “on self recognizance as former attorney general of the federation or admit him to bail with the most liberal terms.”

He said that contrary to the deposition of the prosecution, Adoke will not jump bail, adding that the applicant has attached 10 exhibits to the application to show that he would not run way from the country as he returned to the country voluntarily.

Also, Ozkhome (SAN) promised that Adoke will not jump bail, informing the court that Adoke is ready for trial and will attend his trial.

The counsel drew the attention of the court to Adoke’ s poor health and stated that it will be fair to admit him to bail as only the living can attend trial.

Counsel to Aliyu, the second defendant, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) in his application also urged the court to grant him bail on the most liberal terms.

He said that the second defendant was served with further affidavit by the prosecution in court this morning and therefore, urged the court to discountenance the affidavit on the ground that the second defendant has presented himself for trial.

Olanipekun (SAN) also observed that the defendant is entitled to bail in accordance with the provisions of statue, adding that if Abiola who committed a treasonable offence by declaring himself President of Nigeria was granted bail by the court of appeal on self recognizance, his client who allegedly committed a bailable offence should be admitted to bail.

He said that Aliyu, who presented himself for trial would not jump bail, asserting that contrary to the EFCC claim that he jumped his administrative bail, he did not jump bail.

Similarly, counsel to the third defendant, George Ikoli (SAN) urged the court to discountenance the counter -affidavit filed by the EFCC, saying that for the past 13 years that the matter has been on, the defendant only failed to report at the EFCC office once due toil-health.

But, prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga vehemently opposed the bail applications, stating in his counter -affidavits stated that the defendants will jump bail if admitted to bail.

Sanga however, conceded that bail is at the discretion of the court, but added that the materials placed before the court by the defendants were insufficient, particularly as the defendants did not file a counter- affidavit.

