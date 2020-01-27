The Lagos State Government has banned okada and tricycle riders in six Local Governments and nine Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, of the state.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu orders investigation into Amu Market fire disaster
Details later…
The Lagos State Government has banned okada and tricycle riders in six Local Governments and nine Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, of the state.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu orders investigation into Amu Market fire disaster
Details later…
Discussion about this post