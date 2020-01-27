The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Monday has arraigned former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the upper chamber, Shehu Sani, to a federal high court in Abuja on charges of extortion.

Shehu Sani

Sani has been in the custody of the EFCC since December when he was arrested.

He was accused of collecting money in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

A source familiar with the arrest told journalists that Mr Sani was arrested following a leak that he collected money from a popular Kaduna businessman to give Mr Magu.

Following a conflict between him and his former in-law, a famous Kaduna car dealer, Sani Dauda, was said to have been approached by Mr Sani to help him get EFCC to dig up alleged crimes of his estranged in-law.

A top source at the EFCC, who asked for anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said Mr Sani collected $10,000 from Mr Dauda. But a source in Kaduna said Mr Sani returned the money to Mr Dauda after the deal leaked and the businessman was invited by EFCC to make a statement.

