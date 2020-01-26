Worried by the recent invasion of his local government area in Niger East Senatorial district by bandits resulting in the killing of scores of his constituents, a member of the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Musa, has cried out seeking urgent help to end the attack.

The Senator has therefore sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of the thousands of people now rendered homeless by the attack on Saturday morning.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday evening, Senator Musa claimed that “residents of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State came under heavy attacks this morning when armed bandits in numbers invaded the villages of Kudodo, Galapai, Dnakpala, Makera and Dnalagwa killing scores, raping and abducting people.

“In what seems to be coordinated attacks, adjoining villages like Amale, Tunga and Adunu were not spared, as the bandits left on their heels more deaths, destruction and abduction.”

The Senator who stated that he had earlier in the week cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of increasing killings by bandits in his constituency expressed concern over the helpless situation in his constituency as the bandits wreak unimaginable havoc on the people with no security succour in sight.

His words: “My people are under siege, innocent families have been displaced, killed, raped, kidnapped and community members straddled in a state of despair. As the attacks continued more villagers in my constituency are awaiting their fate as no sign of succour comes their way. It is confirmed that the bandits are attacking all through the night to this afternoon and most communities are in grave danger.

“For months now, most local governments in Niger East have been under the menacing grip of bandits with no succour in sight. We are again calling on Mr President and all the security chiefs to come to our aid without further delay as the people risk continued attacks from these ungodly killers,” he said.

Musa also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant authorities to respond to the plight of “my people who are helplessly in state of fear and despair.”

