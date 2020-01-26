Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has charged contractors handling different road projects in the state to take advantage of the dry season in achieving tremendous results.

Governor Obiano said his administration is determined to completing every roads awarded during the last rainy season to ensure that people do not suffer again in the next raining season.

Gov Obiano stated this while inspected the ongoing construction work at the 4.95 Km Ezinnaja-Oraukwu-Nimo road.

The roads which is on contract finance basis is being handled by a prominent individual in Oraukwu, geared towards easing the burden from government.

Gov Obiano, who commended the efforts, noted that the state government would refund the cost at any certificate raised on the roads.

The Governor, who highlighted the importance of the road, said it would promote agriculture and help in evacuation of agricultural produce to other towns and states.

“Oraukwu is known for agriculture. It is an aggrarian community. 80 percent of vegetables we exports are from Oraukwu.

“This road is important to us. Women and farmers will be transporting their goods to markets easily.

“In addition to that, it will also decongest the heavy traffic at Agulu and other neighbouring communities during festive season,” Gov Obiano stated.

He called on Anambra citizens in Diaspora to heed the”Aku-luo-uno” policy and partner the state in any capacity.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Marcel Ifejiofor, said 70 percent of works had been achived at the site, which includes sand filling and other major works.

The Contractor handling the project, Engr. Morgan Ofodum, noted they had done major works, such as diversion of water channels which caused deep erosion during rainy season, controlling of swamp areas in addition to construction of double culverts.

He promised to complete the project within 72 weeks, as stated in the agreement.

