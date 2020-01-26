The Niger state Police Command said it has arrested 16 people who allegedly attacked its patrol team and set their vehicle ablaze.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Minna, the state capital.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed in Minna on Sunday that the driver of the police vehicle and two civilians have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“On January 25 at about 15:40 hours, a police patrol team closed for afternoon shift duty and was moving on Western bye-pass Road to the police headquarters, Minna for duty handing and taking- over.

“On reaching the pedestrian bridge at Kure Market junction, Minna, a trailer driver attempted to overtake the police vehicle, but ended up brushing the patrol vehicle forcing the police driver to hit two pedestrians who sustained various degrees of injury.

“Consequently, the hoodlums suspected to be commercial motor-cycle riders stationed close to the market took laws into their hands, attacked the patrol team, mobbed three police personnel and set the patrol vehicle ablaze.

“This aided the escape of the trailer driver who is the principal suspect. However, the police driver, the motorcyclist and his passenger are undergoing treatment at the police clinic and IBB Hospital respectively.

“We have arrested 16 suspects and 20 motorcycles have been impounded for investigation,” he said.

Read Also: Female Network of NGos in Edo throws weight behind Obaseki’s re-election bid

The police commissioner called on leaders of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria to warn their members against any act of lawlessness.

He said the command will decisively deal with anyone caught or linked to mob action and any other form of criminality in the state.

“We will not tolerate any act of indiscipline from any person or group of people,” Usman said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

