The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Aliyu Datti-Yako as the winner of the re-run election for the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano state.

The PDP candidate defeated his closest opponent of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulmuminu-Jibril-Kofa.

Jibril-Kofa was the coordinator of the campaign that produced Femi Gbajabiamila as speaker of the House of Representatives and was also instrumental to the emergence of the former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara in the 8th National Assembly.

Announcing the result on Sunday, the returning officer of Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, Prof. Abdullahi Arabi said, Datti-Yako scored 48, 601 votes against Jibril-Kofa, who got 13, 587 votes.

Arabi said that “Aliyu Datti-Yako of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

Datti-Yako, was a commissioner of local government during the administration of former governor and now Sen. Ibrahim Shakarau.

Similarly, the APC candidate for the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency re-run election and former Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Alhassan Ado-Doguwa was also declared winner of the election.

Declaring the result, the returning officer for the election, Prof. Auwalu Mansur-Bindawa said the APC candidate got 66, 667 votes, defeating the PDP candidate, Salisu Yushau, who scored 6,323 votes.

