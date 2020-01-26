President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has flagged- off his empowerment programme particularly, for youths in Yobe North Senatorial District of Yobe state.

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Senate president, Ola Awoniyi, in a statement, said the programme was launched at the weekend in Lawan’s country home of Gashua and witnessed by the Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni and his predecessor, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam.

Lawan at the event unveiled the packages which include the distribution of 34 commercial buses, four ambulances for four local government areas, 1, 000 irrigation pumping machines and N87 million in grants to 350 beneficiaries who will receive N250, 000 each to start a business of their choice.

Others items are grounding machines, vulcanising machines, sewing machines, tricycles, laptops and desktop computers, printers, transformers, agrochemical sprayers, deep freezers, bags of fertilizer, electricity generators and customised books for distribution to primary and secondary schools.

Lawan last year, flagged -off the free medical outreach for those in his constituency with some critical health issues and free livestock vaccination in Yobe North.

He also reiterated at the weekend, his earlier commitment to pay tuition fees of 2, 000 new entrants into tertiary institutions in the current academic session.

“This part of the country is one of the poorest parts of Nigeria,” Lawan said, while justify the importance of the constituency initiatives, adding that “our people need a lot of attention and those of us who are being elected to represent you, we will not let you down.

“The purpose of this event is to empower the people of Yobe North, particularly the youths and we believe that they need this kind of empowerment programme because we have so many people who are challenged; who have no jobs, who have no businesses or have lost their jobs somehow because of certain situations.

“Therefore, when we give Sharon buses to our constituents, it is to help them with something to live on and also to facilitate transportation in the zone. When we give tricycles, it is to ensure that somebody has something to do and earns a living.

“And we have done so much to facilitate irrigation activities in this zone because we have a very big and massive flood plain. We are going to give 1, 000 water pumps for irrigation activities that will catapult our capacity to irrigate in this part of the country.

“And it will give a lot of opportunities for our youth particularly and create wealth. So we are doing this to ensure that we empower our people; we reduce the pains of poverty and we encourage wealth creation.”

