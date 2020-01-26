Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said that current governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje and his allies would regret their comments and actions against him by 2023.

Ganduje and former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, had attacked Kwankwaso on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court judgement confirming Ganduje as the winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

While Ganduje called Kwankwaso, a former Minister of Defence, “selfish”, Biichi claimed that several top members of the former Senator’s movement, Kwankwasiyya, have dumped him.

Bichi, who spoke while decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed that in 20 years, nothing good happened to him and other loyalists of his former principal.

He also disclosed that he met President Muhammadu Buhari before his defection.

On Friday, in an interview on a radio programme in Kano, Kwankwaso stated that Kano State was being run on the basis of deception and falsehood.

“They will definitely regret at the end of their tenure, they will be saying ‘had we known, we would have handed over to the winner in 2019,” Kwankwaso said.

He mocked Ganduje as someone who lacked credibility, noting that the governor’s contradictory utterances over the years had placed the Kwankwasiyya in a good position ahead of future elections and political battles.

On Ganduje’s allegation that he was planning to return to the APC to contest for presidency in 2023, Kwankwaso said: “In politics, it is not a surprising thing to see us in the same party someday, but the truth is, I am contented and living in peace.

“We haven’t done anything wrong to them and if we did, I know they would have said it since. What they are presently saying is so laughable to the public and it makes the public an avenue to give them derogatory names, which is so sad.”

Speaking on the Supreme Court judgement, Kwankwaso described it as a blessing, adding that Kwankwasiyya had won more supporters who knew what actually happened during the election.

