A group of women Non Governmental Organisations, the Female Network of NGOs (FENGO),a body comprised of various Female-led NGOs across the three senatorial district of Edo State, has pledged their support for the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki and its numerous policies aimed at protecting women and girls as well as making them economically stable through its Job creation drive.

Making this known during an advocacy visit to the Edo State Commissioner for Youth and coordinator of all support groups, Hon Lawani Agzebeobor Damian, the president of FENGO, Miss Okhai Victoria, said he group is in consultative relationship with the Edo State Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues and International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA).

Appreciating the Commissioner for receiving them in his office, Miss Okhai stated that the Network whose aim is to foster cooperation amongst female-led NGOs in order to enhance their operational and technical capacity and as well increase their participation in advocating for good governance, is pleased with the administration of the executive governor, which she said is full of impact.

She also added that the domestication of the Violence Against Persons (VAP) Law by the Edo State Government was commendable and a right step in protecting women and girls in the state, adding that that was one of the reasons they came in solidarity with the government, to support Governor Obaseki in his re-election bid so that such policies can continue for the ultimate benefit of the people of the state.

Reacting, the Commissioner, Hon Damian Lawani appreciated the group for their visit and promised that his ministry was will to collaborate with FENGO while also assuring them that Governor Obaseki is not distracted by any happenings in the state and will continue to work to develop Edo State no matter what.

