A coalition of civil society organisations on Sunday faulted the judgment of the Supreme Court that sacked Emeka Ihedioha and declared Sen. Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo state.

Executive Director of Abuja Discussion Group, Dr. Manzo Abubakar, who led the group while briefing newsmen, urged Ihedioha to go to the apex court to ask for a review of the judgment.

Abubakar said that the Supreme Court’s decision in the appeal was unreliable and unscientific. He said that there is nowhere in the petition or evidence that Uzodinma claimed that he met the constitutional requirement of the spread to be declared winner of the poll.

“Uzodinma only claimed it in the reliefs without any supporting pleadings or evidence; it is one of the wonders of the world that the Supreme Court declared him winner without any evidence as to spread,” Abubakar observed.

He noted that the Supreme Court has denied the Imo people the opportunity to choose their leader, adding that the justices of the apex court are mortals and therefore, are prone to mistakes.

The executive director therefore, called on Ihedioha to approach the court to correct the errors the justices made in their decision and restore justice, peace and hope in the judicial system to restore public confidence in the judiciary.

The Supreme Court had on January 14, sacked Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Imo state on grounds that he did not score the lawful majority votes in the March 9, 2019 governorship election held in the state.

Read Also: ICPC denies invading property of Pinnacle communications

In his place, the apex court ordered that Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) be immediately sworn -in as the duly elected governor of the state in place of Ihedioha.

In the unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere -Ekun, the apex court agreed that results in 388 polling units were unlawfully excluded during the collation of the final governorship election result in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

