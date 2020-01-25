Abuja residents and members of the diplomatic community were thrilled on Friday night as Korean blockbuster action comedy film, “Extreme Job” premieres at the ongoing 2020 Asian Film Festival in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Asian film festival holding from Jan. 23 to 26 at the Caeser Hall, showcases the best of Asian films, with daily screening of films from participating countries.

EX – BBNaija house mate grabs Budweiser endorsement, Nigerians react

The film fiesta is set to screen movies from Japan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Korea, Palestine, Syria, Iran and China.

‘Extreme Job’ is a 2019 South Korean action comedy film acclaimed to be the highest-grossing domestic films of all time in that country, grossing 122.46 million US Dollars within three months.

It reportedly has a production budget of 5.77million US Dollars,with another 2.66million US dollars spent on marketing, and surpassed 10 million ticket sales in 15 days.

The plot of ‘Extreme Job’ follows the story of Narcotic Detectives, led by Captain Ko (Ryu Seung-ryong), who work under cover in a Chicken restaurant to bust a gang of organised criminals.

Things seem to work, but Ko is informed that the restaurant will soon go out of business, and they decide to purchase the restaurant, still planning to use it for their undercover operation.

However, a rib marinade they have to improvise for a sticky chicken becomes an instant hit and their chicken restaurant becomes famous for its food.

Extreme Job is written by Bae Se-young and is directed by award-winning South Korean film director, Lee Byeong-heon, starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Lee Hanee, Jin Seon-kyu, Lee Dong-hwi and Gong Myung.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

