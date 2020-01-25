A venue to be used by National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for a political rally in Auchi, Estako West local government area has allegedly set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.

The rally was to receive some defectors into the APC.

Two cars, over 1000 chairs, canopies and the stage were burnt.

It was gathered that the suspected thugs carried out the act at about 2am.

Sources said shots were fired before the place was set ablaze

The rally was to hold at a field owned by a private individual.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

