The Federal Government has received request from the Government of Guinea –Bissau seeking assistance in rice production so as to enable them strive towards food sufficiency, food security and nutrition.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono

In a statement signed by the Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Theodore Ogaziechi on Friday, the request was made as a result of successes recorded in the production of Nigerian rice.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono received the Guinean Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Henrique Adriano Da Silva along with the Country Representative of Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), His Excellency Suffyan Koroma in Abuja.

According to the statement, the request comes at the heels of the innovative successes recorded in the production of Nigerian rice by Nigerian Farmers which can be tied to the equipping of farmers with improved rice seedlings, farm inputs and providing anchor borrowing facilities by the current Administration.

Responding to this request, Nanono emphasized that in the meantime, the Ministry will assist Guinea-Bissau in terms of personnel training /technical assistance in rice value chain.

However, the Minister was quick to note that establishing bilateral agreements between the two Governments were absolutely necessary.

Nanono also promised to meet with the Guinean Minister of Agriculture to commence this initiative.

Ambassador Da Silva had earlier stated that rice value chain was the core of Guinean agriculture which saw Guinea exporting rice to other countries like Angola, Mozambique and Portugal among others.

The Ambassador further remarked that as at today, 90% of rice consumed in the country was imported which calls for the government to seek assistance from the Nigerian government.

Meanwhile, the Country Representative of Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), His Excellency Suffyan Koroma presented a document which chronicles activities of FAO in Nigeria from 2017 to present.

