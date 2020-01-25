About 15 shop owners were said to have slumped due to the wildfire that razed Amu Timber, a Lagos popular plank market on Saturday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the incident 11pm of yesterday while others said it was around 12am.

According to the Nation, more than seven houses are burnt and goods worth hundreds of billions of naira were lost to the inferno.

“It couldn’t have been from the electric distribution because we don’t use power from either Ikeja Electricity Distribution or Eko Disco.

“We all use generating set in this market, ” said a trader.

Some residents lamented that the fire service didn’t respond on time and when their vehicle arrived, it came with half tank water.

“It took another one hour before three more vehicles arrived. I think the state fire service could do better, ” Femi Akiola said.

Acting Head of Lagos State Fire Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye blamed the crowd for the delay in putting out the fire.

“Our men responded swiftly to the emergency call with a vehicle. On getting to the scene, he called for more support and three additional vehicles were deployed to the scene. But we faced similar challenge of crowd control. Our men couldn’t get to the fireplace.

We had to call on the police to help push clear the way before the firefighters could access the place, ” Mrs Adeseye said.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire is yet unknown.

