The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Saturday decorated 25 newly promoted officers in Nsukka Unit Command.

READ ALSO: FRSC decorates 24 newly promoted officers in Badagry



Mr Kalu Ogbonnaya, the Enugu State Sector Commander of FRSC, at the decoration ceremony in Enugu, congratulated the officers and urged them to be more committed to their work.

The Sector Commander was represented by Assistant Corps Commander, Mr Salimon Alia.

“I congratulate all of you that are being decorated today with new ranks because not all that went through that promotion examination nationwide were successful.

“You must know that your elevation to new ranks calls for more commitment and dedication to work, because to whom much is given much is expected.

“FRSC expects that by your decoration with new ranks, you will also increase your productivity and your service to your fatherland,” he said.

Ogbonnaya commended the Commander of FRSC Nsukka Unit, Mr Shuaibu Bello, for his hard-work which he said made it possible for the officers to pass the recent promotion examination.

“There are some unit commands in the country where not up to five officers passed the last promotion examination and interview but in Nsukka, 25 officer are being decorated today with new ranks.

“I commend Nsukka Unit Commander for the hard-work and urged him to keep it up, “he said.

Bello earlier commended the officers of for their hard-work which he said made it possible for them to be promoted to new ranks.

“I share in your joy as you are being decorated with your new ranks today.

“Your promotion should spur you to work harder and rededicate yourselves to the service of your fatherland.

“l thank you all for representing Nsukka FRSC Unit Command in good light and urge you to keep it up, ” he said.

The unit commander expressed appreciation to FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, for his quality leadership and making the promotion and welfare of officers a priority of his administration.

Mr Lucky Okoro who was promoted from Root Commander (RC) to Superintendent Root Commander (SRC) expressed appreciation to God who made it possible.

Okoro promised to continue to put his best in serving the commission and the country.

“I thank God who made this promotion possible since every promotion comes from God.

“I will continue do my best in FRSC and in rendering service to my fatherland,” Okoro told News Agency of Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

