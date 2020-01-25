The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has inaugurated an 18-member committee for the implementation of the Federal Government’s Agriculture mechanization programme called ”The Green Imperative Programme (GIP).’’

Nanono who inaugurated the committee on Friday in Abuja, noted that the committee is pivotal to the enhancement of agricultural mechanization in Nigeria and will further develop agriculture based on a model that will involve technology.

The programme, which was launched by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo earlier last year, is estimated at $1.1 billion and to be funded by the Brazilian Government through a loan from the Deutsche Bank (DB), Development Bank of Brazil and Islamic Development Bank.

The loan is expected to be repaid at three per cent interest rate over a period of 15 years for Development Bank of Brazil and seven years including two years moratorium for the DB.

Nanono, who is the Chairman of the committee, said the programme is going to be one of the most important agriculture projects ever taken by any government in the past since it has the key focus to feed a population of over 200 million people.

He said, “The programme would be private sector driven, government would only create the enabling environment and offer assistance where necessary.

”this is going to be one of the most important agriculture projects ever taken by any government in the past

”It is revolutionary and the government is committed to the success of the project.

“Agricultural mechanisation must be a top priority in Nigeria, whether government or private sector, because without mechanisation, there is no way we can feed about 200 million people and get surplus for agro allied industries.”

He urged small agro allied companies and agricultural cooperative societies to take advantage of the opportunity created by government to be part of the agricultural revolution by investing in it.

Nanono lamented that in spite of large land mass of over 84 million hectares, only 34 million hectares were being cultivated, adding that it is not hectare coverage but yield per hectare that is the challenge.

He said, ”findings reveal that we have only 7000 functional tractors in this country. We have only seven tractors by 100 square kilometres.

“Compare that with Kenya that has 27 tractors by 100 square kilometres. The standard is 127 per square kilometres. So you can imagine the task before us.”

Nanono expressed optimism that the programme, which would have service centres in 632 local government areas and 140 processing centres, would achieve its mandate in view of the dire need to boost production in the country.

Earlier speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Abdulkadir Muazu, said the initiative would not only create employment but alleviate poverty and further ensure actualisation of the diversification effort of government.

Daily Times reports that GIP is further designed to enhance agricultural mechanisation specialised extension services and agro-processing in the 774 local government areas and the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The programme is expected to benefit 100,000 young people directly and five million indirectly.

This is designed to enable Nigeria acquire 10,000 units of tractors and 50,000 units of assorted implement and equipment for assembly in Nigeria.

Also, Engr. Abdullahi Abubakar, who is the secretary of the committee, assured that the project will be a landmark achievement to drive the agricultural sector to the next level.

