The Cross River Government has reiterated its commitment to complete the ongoing renovation work at the General Hospital in Calabar.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, gave the assurance during an inspection of the renovation and expansion work at the General Hospital.

Edu said that the ongoing renovation was part of measures taken to make quality health care services available to residents of the state.

The Commissioner said that the inspection was borne out of the need to ascertain the progress achieved so far by the contractor handling the project in line with the specifications.

She revealed that the hospital project was important to Gov. Ben Ayade, adding that she has gone steps further to seek expert advice on how to upgrade the hospital services to world class standard.

“Governor Ayade has done so much for the health sector in the state which includes, setting up of the Cross River Health insurance scheme tagged Ayadecare.

“This inspection visit is to help me ascertain the progress of work done so far because we are ready to offer affordable and accessible healthcare services to all residents in the state”, she said. (NAN)

