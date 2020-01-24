The Bauchi State governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed has stressed that those who hitherto refused to believe in God that gave him victory in the 2019 guber election in the state that returned him duly elected governor of the state must now believe in the power of the court that upheld his victory.

The governor who stated this on Tuesday while briefing the press on his election victory at the Supreme Court in Abuja said his doors are opened to contribution from all citizens of the state that can help in propelling the state to greater heights.

“Those who don’t believe in the first instance when we won, if they don’t believe in God who made us won, now they must believe the judiciary where they have reached the level of no return, that is the Supreme Court,” he said.

Governor Bala further pointed out that, “we are all democrats and I urge them to take this judgement in good faith. We will not tolerate any act of sabotage, we will not tolerate any act of exclusion that will try to undermine our responsibility or power which has been given to us by God and at the same time we will exercise restraint in exercising those powers.”

“Yesterday, the verdict was a big tonic to what we have started which you are witnessing, to change events in Bauchi where we intend to bring good governance irrespective of party lineage, irrespective of religion or tribe irrespective of background. We are joined together by a common resolve,” he said.

While thanking God for his mercies and blessings Bala Mohammed said, “we equally thank all our supporters for showing love to us.”

The governor who said there was no victor no vanquish in the governorship tussle that followed his election victory at the polls in the courts noted that, “what happened yesterday at the Supreme Court, I don’t think there is anybody that is winner or anybody that is vanquished.”

He added that, “the mandate that I have been given is the attestation that we could continue with whoever that is willing to take this transcendental journey from where we were before to where we will be able to give good governance to the people of Bauchi State.”

The governor averred that for him, the losers are; lack of good education, ignorance, poverty and those who don’t love Bauchi State.

‘’We will make sure we fight the lack of education and make sure that our children learn in good schools to fight together and make sure that ignorance is the looser, poverty is the loser; those who don’t like Bauchi are the losers,” he vowed.

While extending hands of partnership to his political opponents, especially ex-Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar in the governance of the state, Governor Bala recalled that he has shown him the gesture since he took over from him.

