The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called on leaders and politicians in the country to protect the interest of the poor and less privileged in the society.

Sanusi

Sanusi, who represented the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, made the call at the third general assembly and peace conference with the theme: ”Inter-religious dialogue: Strengthening the culture of peace, reconciliation and justice” in Abuja.

The traditional ruler said that avoiding marginalisation of the less privileged would reduce illiteracy, poverty and social vices and therefore, advised Nigerians to ensure peaceful coexistence and unity to address various challenges facing the nation.

According to the monarch, each religion should respect the ethics and values of other religions, asserting that whoever takes the life of another man is a criminal and should be punished as a criminal.

”Christians and Muslims must come together and fight the major challenges facing us which are malnutrition, drug problems, out- of -school children and poverty amongst many others.

Sanusi however, urged Nigerians to recognise, identify and address the internal problems challenging the country, which have led to increased poverty and social vices.

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who refused to speak at the conference, stressed that all the previous inter-faith dialogue have failed to yield any fruit.

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, stressed that Nigeria must move from talking to taking action and this according to him, was the way out.

Kukah added that there is no place in the world where human lives were slaughtered anyhow without the perpetrators being cut and brought to face justice like in Nigeria.

The bishop noted that the country must find a way to end wanton killings of innocent citizens, saying that it is time for religious leaders to step aside and allow Nigerians confront the government themselves.

Over 300 religious leaders attended the third annual general assembly and peace conference held in Abuja.

