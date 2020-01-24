The police in Abia state on Thursday arrested two pensioners for allegedly organising a protest in Umuahia against the state government’s failure to pay their pension arrears.

The arrested persons are Daniel Amugo and Chukwuemeka Augustus, who are the chairman and secretary of a group, called the Abia state Concerned Pensioners.

Speaking with newsmen, the Vice Chairman of the group, John Kalu, said that the police arrested the two people after their meeting with the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Aham Uko in his office.

He said that they wanted to embark on a peaceful protest in the city, adding that the commissioner however, invited their leaders to his office for a meeting.

Kalu stated that they were in the meeting when the commissioner allegedly received a phone call, adding that shortly after the call, some police operatives met them on their way out of the commissioner’s office and took them to the Umuahia Area Police Command.

The commissioner however, denied holding any meeting with pensioners in his office.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the pensioners were arrested for impersonating the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners in Abia state.

Ogbonna said that the command received a petition accusing them of impersonation, adding that the matter is being investigated, while the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners has disowned the protesters.

