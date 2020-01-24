…Commiserates with families of affected victims

The Lagos State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Adedeji Doherty has appealed with the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to expedite action in negotiating with officials of the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in paying compensation to victims of recent pipeline explosion in Abule Egba area of the state.

Doherty who spoke while commiserating with the people of Abule Egba community especially families of those affected directly and indirectly by the pipeline explosion on Sunday, also urged the government to do more to prevent a re-occurrence.

Doherty said, “it was with great shock we heard about this explosion, especially after experiencing other various explosions along pipelines over the years in Lagos State.”

He added, “I think it is high time the Lagos State Government reaches a permanent agreement with the Federal Government and NNPC on this issue, we can’t continue losing our sons and daughters to fire disasters that can be averted.”

Doherty believes that the only way to stop these disasters was for the NNPC to evacuate, acquire and compensate or relocate the owners of properties built along pipelines in Lagos State.

“We can only plead with the Sanwo-Olu led administration to please accelerate the crystallisation of this compensation program with the Muhammadu Buhari led government and the NNPC, especially as they are both from the same political party.”

Doherty, also prayed for the souls of the departed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.



